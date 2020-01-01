About this product

Details: • 12 pre-filled whole flower sticks of XXX OG by Cannamsterdam • 2 grams total, .17g/stick • Compatible with the Omura vaporizer About the Strain: XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain. About Omura: Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go. • Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick • No fillers, chemicals, or additives • Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash • Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online. About Cannamsterdam It all began in the cannabis capital of the world... Amsterdam. While working amongst the world's leading cultivators we were able to perfect our own genetically unique strains. With California legally embracing cannabis and our appetite to be among the greatest, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to bring our proprietary strains to California's emerging market that is quickly becoming the world's next greatest destination for cannabis enthusiasts.