Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Using proprietary nano-technology, One Water Holistic Hemp Water uses pharmaceutical grade hemp oil with powerful cannabinoids which we infuse into water. A second phase infusion adds 72 essential vitamins, minerals and glyconutrients to our water, including; CoQ10, Ribose, and Vitamin B-1.
Be the first to review this product.