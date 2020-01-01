 Loading…
Coming from Ethos Genetics, Black Fire is a cross of WiFi and an Afghan cultivar that produces plants with thick, dark leaves. With unbelievably dense buds, this strain has won cups for its long-lasting high that hits you over the head. With a citrus, kush, pine, and incense flavor profile, Black Fire is a tasty choice for all.

 

