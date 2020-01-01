 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Sour Joker

by One Farms

One Farms Cannabis Flower Sour Joker

About this product

About this strain

Sour Joker

Sour Joker

Sour Joker is the stimulating sativa blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). This amped combination offers consumers a vigorous body buzz that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.

About this brand

One Farms Logo