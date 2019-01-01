 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. One Minute Cannabist: A Primer for Newbies

One Minute Cannabist: A Primer for Newbies

by One Minute Cannabist

The first in the series, the One Minute Cannabist: A Primer for Medicinal Cannabis Newbies, is written for regular people, as a quick and easy to comprehend compilation of the basics. It’s a perfect resource for those new to cannabis or for those wanting a refresher. The book explores how and why cannabis works, getting past the stigma of its use, therapy options and common sense implementation. Millions of people of all ages across the nation are getting all natural relief from arthritic, muscle and nerve pain, neuropathy, fibromyalgia, headaches, backaches, menopause systems, detoxing from opioids, sleeping better, increasing libido, decreasing everyday stress, anxiety and more, simply by using medicinal cannabis.

The One Minute Cannabist offers not only carefully vetted, non-industrial hemp derived CBD products, but also the education to empower consumers to sift through the hype and get the results they want. Join the millions who are finding relief by adding cannabidiol (CBD) into their healthy regime. We ship to most states and offer consultation services in-person or on-line.