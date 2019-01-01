About this product

The first in the series, the One Minute Cannabist: A Primer for Medicinal Cannabis Newbies, is written for regular people, as a quick and easy to comprehend compilation of the basics. It’s a perfect resource for those new to cannabis or for those wanting a refresher. The book explores how and why cannabis works, getting past the stigma of its use, therapy options and common sense implementation. Millions of people of all ages across the nation are getting all natural relief from arthritic, muscle and nerve pain, neuropathy, fibromyalgia, headaches, backaches, menopause systems, detoxing from opioids, sleeping better, increasing libido, decreasing everyday stress, anxiety and more, simply by using medicinal cannabis.