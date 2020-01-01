Evolab Battery
by Evolab
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Big things come in small packages, and the 650 Battery is no exception! Stylish and discreet, this battery can hold its own in both private and public use, and its sleek design maintains a low profile whether in use or stowed away. With two colors that’ll go with anything, and a 20-second auto-shut off to save you from distractions, your vape is in excellent hands. Smoking on the go has never looked so good! FEATURES Ooze 650 Grade A Battery 510 Thread, Voltage 3.7V Available Colors: Black/Chrome Matte Finish 2 Click Pre-Heat Mode 20sec Auto-Shut-Off 650 mAh Battery 3.7V 3.7V Standard Voltage 510 Thread On/Off Function/Click 5 Times Fast Over Charge Protection Chip Charger NOT Included Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER. *USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.
