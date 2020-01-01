Evolab Battery
by Evolab
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
When you’re on the go, every second counts, and that’s why we’ve come up with the 650 15-Second Battery. Fast and efficient, this sleek powerhouse features a 15-second auto-shut off and three different voltage levels so you can make your vape time work for you. With its slender and discreet style, the 650 15-Second Battery is perfect for everyday use. You’ll never want to be without it! FEATURES Ooze 650 mAh 15-Second Battery Adjustable Voltage Battery Low 3.6V (Green)/Medium 3.9V(Blue)/High 4.2V(Yellow) 510 Thread Available Colors: Black/Chrome Matte Finish Adjustable Voltage Battery 15sec Auto-Shut-Off 650 mAh Battery 3.7V Over Charge Protection Chip Charger NOT Included Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER. *USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.
Be the first to review this product.