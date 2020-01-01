 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
900 Battery

by Ooze

$10.99MSRP

Every piece needs a powerful partner, and this battery will be yours. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand or slides easily into your pocket and is discreet enough for the most public of use. With fast and efficient charge times, your 900 Battery will be ready to go whenever you are, and its 20-second auto-shut off feature will keep you in check. With these capabilities at this low price, the 900 Battery will no doubt be one for the everyday. FEATURES Ooze 900 Grade A Battery 510 Thread, Voltage 3.7V Available Colors: Black/Chrome Matte Finish 2 Click Pre-Heat Mode 20sec Auto-Shut-Off 900 mAh Battery 3.7V 3.7V Standard Voltage 510 Thread On/Off Function/Click 5 Times Fast Over Charge Protection Chip Charger NOT Included Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER. *USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.

Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products. We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!