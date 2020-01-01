 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cursed Facemask

by Ooze

Put a curse on the COVID bacteria and keep it away from your lungs...or else. Protect others from your germs and keep the threat of COVID-19 at bay when you wear your Ooze face mask in public. These face coverings are not medical grade, but are strongly recommended by the CDC. This is a step above your average face mask; these are made from premium materials and feature an air filter pocket, adjustable elastic ear hooks for comfort, and the ability to conform tightly to any face shape for a tighter seal. This mask will protect you from all the germs and bacteria floating in the air while making you look way cooler than anyone with a lame, plain mask.

Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products. We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!