Don’t have time to roll one up? This new glass slider makes life easy in 3 simple steps: slide out the inner tube, load up the chamber, light up! We are confident that glass sliders will revolutionize how people smoke blunts. Say goodbye to your papers and hello to Ooze Glass Blunt Sliders. We have a range of color options, including hot pink, orange, neon green, and black for those who prefer to keep it simple. For anyone who isn’t gifted in the art of hand rolling but still enjoys lighting up, glass sliders are a must-have gadget for you. Now, not only will you save tons of time that would have been spend attempting to roll yourself, you will also be able to save product and make less go farther than you ever thought possible. Both portable and discrete, Ooze Glass Sliders are made with strong crack resistant glass (borosilicate) so that you can actually see your product burning as you smoke it. Another benefit of our glass is that it will not affect the flavor or potency of your product in any way, unlike annoying papers and filters that can negatively affect quality. FEATURES Highest Quality Material 5-Inch Glass Slider Carry it Anywhere Silicone Sleeve Easy to Clean