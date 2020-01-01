About this product

NOW FEATURING AN ENHANCED SCREEN THAT SHOWS TEMPERATURE CHANGES AND BATTERY LIFE. Go big or go home! With our Magma eRig and eNail, you’ll have everything you need to enjoy your concentrates at home or on the go. Conveniently packed in its own carrying case, the Magma comes with a 2900 mAh eNail battery, glass water bubbler, two coils, glass eNail connector, plus all the tools to keep your rig charged and ready for action. If that wasn’t enough, your eNail easily connects to other devices, making it one of the most versatile pieces on the market. With all it has to offer, this portable setup won’t leave you disappointed! Multiple Attachment Sizes While this is convenient way to enjoy the device, if you have an existing glass water pipe, the base of the Magma can easily attach with its dual-sized 14/18mm base adapter. This adds another dimension to the device and allows to you make the best use out of compatible rigs you already own. For added experimentation, two atomizers come in the package, a dual quartz and single coil nail. A nice metal carrying case makes it easy to transport. Operating The Ooze Magma Enail Despite having multiple modes of operation, the Magma remains simple to use. Just click the single button three times to turn it on. The four LEDs will flash while it starts to heat up. You can then adjust the temperature over a range of four different settings that start at 574F and go up to 842F just by clicking twice. Whether you want to use it standalone or with a water pipe, loading the Magma is the same. With no attachment on the heating chamber, place some wax or concentrate into the atomizer. Then either attach the glass bubbler and carb if using the Magma on its own, or just the carb if combining with a water pipe. The base adapter is versatile in that it has both 14mm and 18mm width ridges and can also be turned around to expose the female end for a total of three different size fittings. KIT INCLUDES Magma Battery 2900 mAh E-Nail Glass Water Bubbler 2 Coils - Quartz Nail E-Nail Glass Connector Carb Cap Magma Device Stand Carrying Case Product Tool Micro USB Charger USB Power Adapter Extra Rubber Rings FEATURES Multi Use Functions Easily Connect to Other Devices 14mm/18mm Male and Female Water Pipe 2 Coils - Quartz Nail Glass Bubbler with Enhanced Airflow 2900 mAh E-Nail Battery | 20sec Hold Time 4 Temperature Settings: 572°F | 662°F | 752°F | 842°F Instruction Manual