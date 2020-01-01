Mana Mask
by Mana Extracts
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 49.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Get out of my swamp! Or at least 6 feet away from me. Protect others from your germs and keep the threat of COVID-19 at bay when you wear your Ooze face mask in public. These face coverings are not medical grade, but are strongly recommended by the CDC. This is a step above your average face mask; these are made from premium materials and feature an air filter pocket, adjustable elastic ear hooks for comfort, and the ability to conform tightly to any face shape for a tighter seal. This mask will protect you from all the germs and bacteria floating in the air while making you look way cooler than anyone with a lame, plain mask.
Be the first to review this product.