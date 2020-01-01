Airo Pro Battery - Charcoal/Graphite/Grey
by Airo Vapor
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Ever wanted a device that can serve all your smoke needs? The time is now! Introducing the Ooze DUPLEX! Voted Best Vaporizer by High Times at Cannabis Cup Michigan, the Duplex is the number one vape on the market. With functionality for cartridges and product specific coils, the Duplex is the new convenient way to smoke your all your favorite products. This vaporizer features 4 temperature settings (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V) and a 15 second preheat mode option. The trigger style button brings your smoking experience to life at the palm of your hands like never before. With its magnetic connection to the device, ceramic glass oil tank, dual quartz tank, and its 1000 mAh Adjustable Battery, the Duplex is one baaaad vaporizer. Features: Compatible with cartridges and coils 15 second Preheat Mode Adjustable Temperature Voltage Options (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V) Trigger style button 1000mAh Battery 510 Thread *Disclaimer* - Rainbow will not always look exactly as it does in photos Magnetic thread for cartridge 1ml Glass Oil Tank Dual Quartz Wax Tank Rechargeable Micro USB Charger Removable Metallic Button Cover
Be the first to review this product.