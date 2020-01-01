 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Rainbow Duplex Dual Extract Vaporizer

Rainbow Duplex Dual Extract Vaporizer

by Ooze

Write a review
Ooze Vaping Batteries & Power Rainbow Duplex Dual Extract Vaporizer

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ever wanted a device that can serve all your smoke needs? The time is now! Introducing the Ooze DUPLEX! Voted Best Vaporizer by High Times at Cannabis Cup Michigan, the Duplex is the number one vape on the market. With functionality for cartridges and product specific coils, the Duplex is the new convenient way to smoke your all your favorite products. This vaporizer features 4 temperature settings (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V) and a 15 second preheat mode option. The trigger style button brings your smoking experience to life at the palm of your hands like never before. With its magnetic connection to the device, ceramic glass oil tank, dual quartz tank, and its 1000 mAh Adjustable Battery, the Duplex is one baaaad vaporizer. Features: Compatible with cartridges and coils 15 second Preheat Mode Adjustable Temperature Voltage Options (3.4V, 3.6V, 3.8V, 4.0V) Trigger style button 1000mAh Battery 510 Thread *Disclaimer* - Rainbow will not always look exactly as it does in photos Magnetic thread for cartridge 1ml Glass Oil Tank Dual Quartz Wax Tank Rechargeable Micro USB Charger Removable Metallic Button Cover

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ooze Logo
Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products. We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!