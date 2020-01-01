 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Universe Biodegradable Rolling Tray

by Ooze

Ooze Smoking Rolling Trays Universe Biodegradable Rolling Tray

About this product

Introducing our new biodegradable trays! These trays are made out of biodegradable mix of primarily bamboo powder and will fully break down in a compost environment in 1-2 years. It functions perfectly while grinding your herb and rolling it up, as an ashtray, and the dope design also makes a great conversation piece. Save the earth, one sesh at a time. These rolling trays come in both large and travel sizes. Grow your selection of trays with this unique art design, it's sure to catch the eye!

About this brand

Ooze Logo
Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products. We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!