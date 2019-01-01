 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GroLab Software (Free)

A simple and intuitive interface: One of the main objectives of GroLab is to provide the ability to control any kind of agricultural growing system, in an easy and simple way. The software is full of simple illustrations that will guide you on the introduction to the world of grow automation. Removing the need for any grower to be an expert or even a knower of any kind of programming language. Let's enumerate some of the features you can expect from GroLab Software: -Basic controls: All electric peripherals (Light, extraction, irrigation...), temperature, humidity, substrate moisture, full water tank control (PH, EC, temperature, levels) -Safety systems against: Fires, floods, overheating, droughts, intrusions (Thieves), and much more... -Real time control and monitoring (+ graphics) -Remote control via internet (Secured connectivity with passwords and without compromised information) and also by local network (Closed network) -Real time notifications via email (Private SMTP mail secured system) -Full autonomy (doesn't needs a computer connected 24/h. The computer (windows) is usefull only for see information and configure GroLab) -Configure all types of peripherals connected to your modules -Configure your areas quickly and intuitively -Create general, irrigation and security alarms for any kind of automation -Automate irrigation and water tanks -Freely create schedules for your irrigations, light or any other output. By hour, by minute and almost by second, all days of the week, just some any other day, it up to you to! And much more... More information: http://www.opengrow.es/shop/en/GroLab-info/grolab-software/first-look-to-grolab-software

Open Grow provides the first agricultural automation system dedicated to urban growers capable to be adapted to any growing environments and be confronted to unexpected eventualities. The uniqueness of GroLab is proportional to the anxiety of growers to find a definitive and stable device that meets their needs. Although it´s not the only grow control system on market, its elegant design, innovative and easy usability makes it unique in the market, positioning itself well ahead of their predecessors with a more rough and industrial appearance. Our main goal is to create the standards for any agricultural grow, and let the users tweak these standards to meet the highest performance for any specie in any type of growing system. Creating so the common language when talking about growing plants. We aim to deliver a high quality product at an affordable cost. Everyone can use GroPedia.com to make its Grow Journal even without our hardware, getting access to the first anonymous social network dedicated to all kind of growers. Finally, mixing all this products/services we propose a unique and revolutionary system adapted to learn from urban farmers and even teach others helping them to grow. It’s supposed that each individual GroLab user will become a potential teacher for others. Our system is scalable and easy configurable. We reach people that are looking to improve their results without spending too much time and money automating their grows. That´s why, contrary to our competitors who gives expensive and obsolete alternatives, GroLab's Starter Kit is adapted to all growers providing them definitely the access to the highest technology in the market.