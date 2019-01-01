 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Climate controls
  5. GroLab Starter Kit

GroLab Starter Kit

by Open Grow

Write a review
Open Grow Growing Climate Controls GroLab Starter Kit
Open Grow Growing Climate Controls GroLab Starter Kit
Open Grow Growing Climate Controls GroLab Starter Kit

About this product

The combination of all GroLab modules provides a control capability never seen before. The modules communicate with each other simulating the operation of a brain. This capability offers the grower the ability to replicate its physical abilities in GroLab performing hundreds of tasks simultaneously. This is a scheme designed to show some of the possibilities of control of each module. Keep in mind that the scheme is limited to the number of modules included in the following kit. You can add extra modules (GroNode supports up to 4 modules of each type) and expand your control with new features. GroNode communicates with all modules through radio frequency signals. It stores all configurations, it receives information from the sensors and sends orders to each module. PowerBot activates electrical elements. In this case it controls the lighting, extraction of stale and hot air, activates the water pump and finally the humidifier. Both the extractor as humidifier are activated depending the collected data by its temperature and humidity sensor. -Control lamps and electrical components: Up to 2300W connected directly to PowerBot (by socket and total), or unlimited power using electrical contactors. -Environmental control: Connect any electric element to PowerBot and configure it to control the climate in your crop. Automates Extractors, heaters, humidifiers and / or dehumidifiers etc. Its temperature and humidity sensor will send all information to PowerBot to maintain microclimate completely stable. -Schedule your irrigations: Connect your water pump or your 220V Water valve to PowerBot to activate irrigation. This kit does not include SoilBot so it will be necessary to schedule irrigation. GroLab Software lets you create schedules for hours and days of the week. You can also create recurrences to automate your hydroponics system (eg, 5 minutes every 5 minutes). -Create security protocols: PowerBot: - Turn off electrical elements that endanger safety at precise times. - Check that the temperatures do not exceed the logical margins and act accordingly. GroNode: - It emits a loud beep if a security alarm is detected. - Manage all security protocols. - Send notices to computers connected to the local network with GroLab Software enabled. - Send messages to multiple online platforms (Email, Twitter, Facebook), requires an Internet connection. I can control more elements than shown? The limit is your imagination. You can add up to 4 modules of each type for each GroNode (the brain). 4 PowerBots equals 16 independent electrical connectors and four temperature and humidity sensors which can control up to 4 independent growing areas. 4 SoilBots provides 16 moisture sensors for substrate with which control multiple groups of plants. 8 substrate temperature sensors and 8 flood detectors. Each SoilBot Box comes with 2 humidity sensors, 1 temperature sensor and 1 flood detector. You can add the extra sensors you need. 4 TankBots give you the possibility to control up to 16 sensors of your choice (sensors that act as a switch) and 16 actuators of 12 or 24 volts with a maximum of 5 watts per output (delivered with a transformer 12v). More information: http://www.opengrow.es/shop/en/grolab-kits/8-starter-kit-0768855932265.html

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Open Grow Logo
Open Grow provides the first agricultural automation system dedicated to urban growers capable to be adapted to any growing environments and be confronted to unexpected eventualities. The uniqueness of GroLab is proportional to the anxiety of growers to find a definitive and stable device that meets their needs. Although it´s not the only grow control system on market, its elegant design, innovative and easy usability makes it unique in the market, positioning itself well ahead of their predecessors with a more rough and industrial appearance. Our main goal is to create the standards for any agricultural grow, and let the users tweak these standards to meet the highest performance for any specie in any type of growing system. Creating so the common language when talking about growing plants. We aim to deliver a high quality product at an affordable cost. Everyone can use GroPedia.com to make its Grow Journal even without our hardware, getting access to the first anonymous social network dedicated to all kind of growers. Finally, mixing all this products/services we propose a unique and revolutionary system adapted to learn from urban farmers and even teach others helping them to grow. It’s supposed that each individual GroLab user will become a potential teacher for others. Our system is scalable and easy configurable. We reach people that are looking to improve their results without spending too much time and money automating their grows. That´s why, contrary to our competitors who gives expensive and obsolete alternatives, GroLab's Starter Kit is adapted to all growers providing them definitely the access to the highest technology in the market.