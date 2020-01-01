Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Craft RESERVE is our most potent and flavorful cartridge. Molecular distillation allows us to isolate cannabinoids, remove impurities, and capture volatile terpenes for reintroduction to create an ultra-potent offering with pristine clarity. 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup Winning Cartridge Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 100% pure cannabis oil and ONLY same-batch, same- strain cannabis terpenes 250 and 500 mg cartridges Up to 90% potency
Be the first to review this product.
Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.