  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blue Mystic Craft Reserve Cartridge 0.5g

Blue Mystic Craft Reserve Cartridge 0.5g

by O.penVAPE

Blue Mystic Craft Reserve Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Craft RESERVE is our most potent and flavorful cartridge. Molecular distillation allows us to isolate cannabinoids, remove impurities, and capture volatile terpenes for reintroduction to create an ultra-potent offering with pristine clarity. 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup Winning Cartridge Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 100% pure cannabis oil and ONLY same-batch, same- strain cannabis terpenes 250 and 500 mg cartridges Up to 90% potency

About this strain

Blue Mystic

Blue Mystic

Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.  

About this brand

Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.