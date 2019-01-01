About this product
Chocolope Cartridge 1g by O.penVAPE
About this strain
Chocolope
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.
About this brand
O.penVAPE
Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.