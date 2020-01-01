 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chunky Diesel Cartridge 1g

by O.penVAPE

O.penVAPE Concentrates Cartridges Chunky Diesel Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.

About this brand

O.penVAPE Logo
Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.