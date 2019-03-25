 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Craft Reserve Distillate Cartridge

by O.penVAPE

3.86
About this product

Craft RESERVE is our most potent and flavorful cartridge. Molecular distillation allows us to isolate cannabinoids, remove impurities, and capture volatile terpenes for reintroduction to create an ultra-potent offering with pristine clarity. 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup Winning Cartridge Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 100% pure cannabis oil and ONLY same-batch, same- strain cannabis terpenes 250 and 500 mg cartridges Up to 90% potency

3.86

nbarefoot

Wax tastes very clean but there isn't a ton of terpene expression. Powerful high but the wax in the cartridge seems to be diminishing substantially compared to whatever me and my friend were vaping on a road trip. This is the first vape product I've purchased myself and I'm not disappointed other than that. It could have been that his contained more than 500mg though.

macmanaspen

Been using these for a few weeks now and they are they best out there there is. Good job!

Elmer13

I had a chance to taste this in Oregon and I love it. However, imback to LA and till now I can't find a dispensary that they have. Please let me know where can I buy this product, Craft RESERVE. Thank you

About this brand

Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.