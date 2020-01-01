About this product
Craft RESERVE is our most potent and flavorful cartridge. Molecular distillation allows us to isolate cannabinoids, remove impurities, and capture volatile terpenes for reintroduction to create an ultra-potent offering with pristine clarity. 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup Winning Cartridge Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 100% pure cannabis oil and ONLY same-batch, same- strain cannabis terpenes 250 and 500 mg cartridges Up to 90% potency
About this strain
Headband
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.