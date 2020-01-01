 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Headband Craft Reserve Cartridge 0.5g

by O.penVAPE

About this product

Craft RESERVE is our most potent and flavorful cartridge. Molecular distillation allows us to isolate cannabinoids, remove impurities, and capture volatile terpenes for reintroduction to create an ultra-potent offering with pristine clarity. 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup Winning Cartridge Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 100% pure cannabis oil and ONLY same-batch, same- strain cannabis terpenes 250 and 500 mg cartridges Up to 90% potency

About this strain

Headband

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

About this brand

Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.