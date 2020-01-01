Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup
Craft RESERVE is our most potent and flavorful cartridge. Molecular distillation allows us to isolate cannabinoids, remove impurities, and capture volatile terpenes for reintroduction to create an ultra-potent offering with pristine clarity. 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup Winning Cartridge Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 100% pure cannabis oil and ONLY same-batch, same- strain cannabis terpenes 250 and 500 mg cartridges Up to 90% potency
