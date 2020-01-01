 Loading…

Sativa

Green Crack Craft Reserve Cartridge 1g

by O.penVAPE

About this product

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression.

About this strain

Green Crack

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Green Crack is a potent sativa strain known for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.