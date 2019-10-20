 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by O.penVAPE

5.01
5.01

mrbentontoyou

Small, easy to fit in a pocket, charges extremely quickly with the included usb charger, and has 4 voltage modes: low, med, high, and wax only. LED's in the tip tell you what setting your on and when the battery is getting low. The discreet button on the end toggles on/off and through all settings. I leave mine on 24/7 and have to charge it only once per month. This battery has worked with all the various thc and cbd carts I've tried, while cheaper versions have not. It's slim, simple, works well, and hasn't let me down.

O.penVAPE Logo
Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.