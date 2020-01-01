About this product

The O.penVAPE 2.0 Variable Voltage battery has four voltage settings, providing the user with full control over their vaporizing experience. The lowest voltage setting provides users with a mid experience and the highest voltage setting is for wax or oil. LED color coded for Easy Identification of voltage mode Wax mode (ability to vape your favorite concentrate) Battery life indicator (push stylus tip 5 times to turn on/off, 3 times to determine life remaining) 7 colors 12 minute rapid charger Friend for Life: Lifetime warranty