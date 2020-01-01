 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. O.penVAPE O.ne

O.penVAPE O.ne

by O.penVAPE

Write a review
O.penVAPE Vaping Vape Pens O.penVAPE O.ne
O.penVAPE Vaping Vape Pens O.penVAPE O.ne
O.penVAPE Vaping Vape Pens O.penVAPE O.ne
O.penVAPE Vaping Vape Pens O.penVAPE O.ne

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The O.penVAPE O.ne device is pre-loaded with our O.riginal formulation and pre-charged, one-time use device, perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. Activated delta-9 THC Dominance-specific, 100mg cannabis oil device Up to 40% potency Great entry level experience 1:1 ratio CO2 cannabis oil and PEG

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

O.penVAPE Logo
Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.