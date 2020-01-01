 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
O.riginal Formulation Cartridge

by O.penVAPE

Our O.riginal cartridges deliver a milder vaporizing experience. Each cartridge is formulated with CO2 extracted cannabis oil and polyethylene glycol (PEG) at a 1:1 ratio. Polyethylene glycol is an excipient that assists in the uptake of our oil, allowing psychoactive effects to occur faster. Activated delta-9 THC Strain-specific, small-batch 250 and 500 mg sizes Up to 40% potency 1:1 ratio CO2 cannabis oil and PEG

About this brand

Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.