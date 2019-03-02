Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
O.penVAPE RESERVE is our pure oil offering which reintroduces cannabis-derived terpenes to create a natural flavor profile. Pure Cannabis Cartridge Activated delta-9 THC Strain-specific, small-batch 500mg cartridges Up to 80% potency
on March 2nd, 2019
Awesome pen,works exceptional.
on March 18th, 2018
These are great! the reserve, craft reserve, even the plain 500 carts. They have great flavor/strains with the terpenes needed for pain and relaxation. Cannot express just how happy to have these around my area.
on August 7th, 2017
I love these cartridges! The oils last for ages, and the flavor stays true. I've used Blueberry, ATF, Super Silver Haze, Blackwater and Purple AK-47. The first and last strains were my favorites.