  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. O.penVAPE RESERVE Pure Oil Cartridge

O.penVAPE RESERVE Pure Oil Cartridge

by O.penVAPE

About this product

O.penVAPE RESERVE is our pure oil offering which reintroduces cannabis-derived terpenes to create a natural flavor profile. Pure Cannabis Cartridge Activated delta-9 THC Strain-specific, small-batch 500mg cartridges Up to 80% potency

gloomvt

These are great! the reserve, craft reserve, even the plain 500 carts. They have great flavor/strains with the terpenes needed for pain and relaxation. Cannot express just how happy to have these around my area.

Lunadia

I love these cartridges! The oils last for ages, and the flavor stays true. I've used Blueberry, ATF, Super Silver Haze, Blackwater and Purple AK-47. The first and last strains were my favorites.

About this brand

Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.