  Super Sour Lemon Craft Reserve Cartridge 0.5g
Super Sour Lemon

Super Sour Lemon

Created by crossing Cali Sour and Lemon OG, Super Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for adventure. With tart and zesty notes of sweetened lemon, Super Sour Lemon is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur on the lookout for citrus varieties that evoke memories of warm summer days.

Premium CO2 extracted vaporizers with reintroduced cannabis derived terpenes for an authentic cannabis experience.