Operation 1620 is a growing national 501(c)(3) pending non-profit peer to peer organization bringing awareness, education and support to veterans using cannabis as an alternative to pharmaceuticals. Based in Chicago, IL, we work with local cultivators, dispensaries and other organizations to create beneficial relationships that provide increased access to as many veterans as possible in the form of discounts, merchandise and events. While Operation 1620 is currently veterans only, we are working to expand our website to include a supporter profile in the near future.