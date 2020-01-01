Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
For those seeking the benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) with less of the psychoactive effects of high THC strains, Optimum Extracts has developed the PURE Co2 Oil CBD rich formula. Utilizing the exact same process as their Pure line, but starting with high-CBD plant material that has been carefully selected from award-winning growers. Using the same methods and standards as the Pure line ensures that this oil is as clean and natural as it gets.
Be the first to review this product.
Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content. A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content. As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms. Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.