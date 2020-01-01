Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
The ‘flagship’ of our product line, which contains no glycols or additives. We start by using only medical grade CO2 (carbon dioxide). We then refine it, using the most scientifically sound, and cleanest distillation process. We use only organic ethanol to remove all the waxes and fats from the raw oil. Our temperature-based process physically separates the organic solvent from the solution, while retaining a broad spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. We finish with a zero atmosphere, total-vacuum process to remove all traces of residual solvent and moisture. The result is superlative, pharmaceutical grade, cannabis oil. Featuring a light golden amber color, rich with the full essence, flavors and aromas of the original plant. Proprietary, custom-blended flavors using 100% pure cannabis derived terpenes. Our Full Spectrum CO2 oil is cannabinoid rich, free of artificial flavoring, paired with authentic CCELL cartridges and pods for an unmatched user experience.
Monster Cookies is an 80% indica cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple that delivers a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Its aroma is dominated by earthy notes, enriched by a grape and berry scent passed on by Granddaddy Purple. Hues of purple and green weave together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes, colors that continue to darken with maturation. Calming sedation wells up over time, making this strain ideal for late night use.