Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
High potency, terpene rich, pesticide free, our THC distillate is one of our newer products and it does not disappoint! We offer a wide range of strain specific, natural fruit flavored and special formulated blends to ensure peace of mind when choosing Optimum products.
Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.