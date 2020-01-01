 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1g Pink Lemonade Distillate Cartridge

by Optimum Extracts

About this product

High potency, terpene rich, pesticide free, our THC distillate is one of our newer products and it does not disappoint! We offer a wide range of strain specific, natural fruit flavored and special formulated blends to ensure peace of mind when choosing Optimum products.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.   

About this brand

Optimum Extracts was established in 2013 when we launched our 100% pure Co2 cannabis oil vape cartridges to the Washington state medical marijuana community. Optimum has put together the best crew to become one of the most specialized teams in the industry. It is through these efforts we have won multiple awards and serve the highest quality cartridges available. We pride ourselves in the standards of every product we produce, this has been our driving force since day one. With almost two decades of combined experience in extraction, we aim to have the safest, cleanest and tastiest products on the market. We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently. Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.