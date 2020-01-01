 Loading…
  5. Blackberry Kush CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Blackberry Kush CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by Optimum Extracts

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.

 

 

About this brand

Optimum Extracts was established in 2013 when we launched our 100% pure Co2 cannabis oil vape cartridges to the Washington state medical marijuana community. Optimum has put together the best crew to become one of the most specialized teams in the industry. It is through these efforts we have won multiple awards and serve the highest quality cartridges available. We pride ourselves in the standards of every product we produce, this has been our driving force since day one. With almost two decades of combined experience in extraction, we aim to have the safest, cleanest and tastiest products on the market. We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently. Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.