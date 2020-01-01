About this product
Pure CO2 oil - NO propylene glycol or other fillers - 300mg - Battery and cartridge in one - Inhale activated draw - No recharging. We are proud to introduce the first CCELL disposable to the Washington market! This new disposable features the famous technology of CCELL cartridges with mobility, discretion, and ease of use. No need to worry about charging your battery or changing cartridges. Sleek and discreet, this brushed nickel disposable pen is ready for action right out of the package. With a smooth, button-less design, the PURE CO2 CCELL Disposable automatically hits through inhale activation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.