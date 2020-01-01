Colors - All-In-One - Tropical Fruit - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.