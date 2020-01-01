About this product
High potency, terpene rich, pesticide free, our THC distillate is one of our newer products and it does not disappoint! We offer a wide range of strain specific, natural fruit flavored and special formulated blends to ensure peace of mind when choosing Optimum products.
About this strain
Guava Cake
Bred by Seed Junky, Guava Cake backcrosses a Gold Leaf pheno of Wedding Cake F2. The result is an indica with an earthy sweet aroma and tropical fruit flavors.