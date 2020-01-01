 Loading…
Indica

Mango Cartridge 1g

by Optimum Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Mango

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

About this brand

Optimum Extracts was established in 2013 when we launched our 100% pure Co2 cannabis oil vape cartridges to the Washington state medical marijuana community. Optimum has put together the best crew to become one of the most specialized teams in the industry. It is through these efforts we have won multiple awards and serve the highest quality cartridges available. We pride ourselves in the standards of every product we produce, this has been our driving force since day one. With almost two decades of combined experience in extraction, we aim to have the safest, cleanest and tastiest products on the market. We use medical grade CO2 which means you have better control over the quality and purity. We use one of the latest extraction technologies, and state-of-the-art, food grade equipment. We went into this business to make one of the purest and cleanest cannabis products available so you could always buy our products confidently. Optimum is as about clean, organic and pure as it gets.