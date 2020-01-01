About this product
0.5g Orange Cookies Delta Pod by Optimum Extracts
About this strain
Orange Cookies
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.