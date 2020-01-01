About this product
For those seeking the benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) with less of the psychoactive effects of high THC strains, we have developed our PURE Co2 Oil CBD rich formula. We utilize the exact same process as our Pure line, but start with high-CBD plant material that has been carefully selected from award-winning growers. Using our same methods and standards as our Pure line ensures that this oil is as clean and natural as it gets.
About this strain
Sour Tsunami
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.