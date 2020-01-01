About this product
The ‘flagship’ of our product line, which contains no glycols or additives. We start by using only medical grade CO2 (carbon dioxide). We then refine it, using the most scientifically sound, and cleanest distillation process. We use only organic ethanol to remove all the waxes and fats from the raw oil. Our temperature-based process physically separates the organic solvent from the solution, while retaining a broad spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. We finish with a zero atmosphere, total-vacuum process to remove all traces of residual solvent and moisture. The result is superlative, pharmaceutical grade, cannabis oil. Featuring a light golden amber color, rich with the full essence, flavors and aromas of the original plant. Proprietary, custom-blended flavors using 100% pure cannabis derived terpenes. Our Full Spectrum CO2 oil is cannabinoid rich, free of artificial flavoring, paired with authentic CCELL cartridges and pods for an umatched user experience.
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.