Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Dutch Treat is a great “chill” strain that is relaxing while mentally uplifting, with just the right dose of body heavy effects to put your mind at ease.
on November 23rd, 2019
Enjoyed this. Good head high. The dosage heating options are helpful. I still like it at high. Lots of product.
on September 18th, 2019
Not only is Orchid Essentials the highest quality vape pen I've tried, but the customer service is impeccable. The battery portion of the pen is much higher quality than most batteries you'll find. I had an issue with a cartridge, and the friendly and accommodating staff there were able to solve my problem painlessly. I would recommend Orchid Essentials to anyone and everyone.
on August 31st, 2017
Where do I even start? Before I even tried this, just taking a whiff and I knew it was gonna be good. Smells great, tastes even better, and sooooo relaxing. I like that the pen itself is really pretty, too. Truly is a treat.
Thanks meowbot22. We're glad to hear that you love the product so much!
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.