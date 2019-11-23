 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dutch Treat 1g Kit

by Orchid Essentials

About this product

Dutch Treat is a great “chill” strain that is relaxing while mentally uplifting, with just the right dose of body heavy effects to put your mind at ease.

3 customer reviews

Flowkanagreen

Enjoyed this. Good head high. The dosage heating options are helpful. I still like it at high. Lots of product.

MiiruMax

Not only is Orchid Essentials the highest quality vape pen I've tried, but the customer service is impeccable. The battery portion of the pen is much higher quality than most batteries you'll find. I had an issue with a cartridge, and the friendly and accommodating staff there were able to solve my problem painlessly. I would recommend Orchid Essentials to anyone and everyone.

meowbot22

Where do I even start? Before I even tried this, just taking a whiff and I knew it was gonna be good. Smells great, tastes even better, and sooooo relaxing. I like that the pen itself is really pretty, too. Truly is a treat.

from Orchid Essentialson September 27th, 2017

Thanks meowbot22. We're glad to hear that you love the product so much!

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

Orchid Essentials Logo
Orchid products are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. Our proven processes and passion for what we do carries through into our products.