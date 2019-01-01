 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tahoe OG .5g Refill Cartridge

Tahoe OG .5g Refill Cartridge

by Orchid Essentials

Write a review
Orchid Essentials Concentrates Cartridges Tahoe OG .5g Refill Cartridge
Orchid Essentials Concentrates Cartridges Tahoe OG .5g Refill Cartridge

About this product

A classic strain that is sure to leave you in a world of euphoria and full body relaxation. Great for those long nights around the house.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tahoe OG Kush

Tahoe OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

Orchid Essentials Logo
Orchid products are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. Our proven processes and passion for what we do carries through into our products.