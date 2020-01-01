 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Golden Goat

Golden Goat

by Oregon Bud Company

Write a review
Oregon Bud Company Cannabis Flower Golden Goat

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Golden Goat by Oregon Bud Company

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

About this brand

Oregon Bud Company Logo
Oregon Bud Company’s mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality marijuana products at the greatest value around. By controlling the cultivation process from start to finish, OBC can monitor the quality of our strains and insure that no harmful chemicals, pesticides or harmful additives are used on our plants. This process also cuts out the middle-man which allows us to pass the cost saving directly on to our patients. If you aren’t an OBC customer, you are simply paying too much.