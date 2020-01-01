 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

by Oregon Bud Company

Write a review
Oregon Bud Company Cannabis Flower Lemon Meringue

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

About this brand

Oregon Bud Company Logo
Oregon Bud Company’s mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality marijuana products at the greatest value around. By controlling the cultivation process from start to finish, OBC can monitor the quality of our strains and insure that no harmful chemicals, pesticides or harmful additives are used on our plants. This process also cuts out the middle-man which allows us to pass the cost saving directly on to our patients. If you aren’t an OBC customer, you are simply paying too much.