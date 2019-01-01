 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Magellan

by Oregon Cannabis Authority

About this product

Magellan is very resinous and has a high cannabinoid content. The flavor is very smooth and tastes of deep skunky strawberries with a pine/gas undertone. Magellan delivers initial euphoria with slight sedation, then morphs into a highly productive, long lasting head high. Excellent for creativity or studying. Expect to be calm, relaxed, giggly.

About this strain

Magellan by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a stimulating hybrid created for cannabis-forward creatives and explorers. This invigorating cross of OCA's Cloud 9 and GG4 hits like a ton of bricks, putting a euphoric sizzle in the mind and a heavy-hitting buzz in the body. As the initial effects temper, the high becomes headier and uplifting, making this strain an excellent choice for social gatherings, brainstorming, and outdoor activity. When combined with these activities, Magellan can help alleviate depression and stress. Magellan also offers a unique aroma of fresh strawberries with a bright, piney undertone.

About this brand

We are a small family owned company, focused on producing unique indoor craft cannabis. Bred in-house. Organically powered by soil and fresh air. Expertly hand trimmed.