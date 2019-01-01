Magellan by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a stimulating hybrid created for cannabis-forward creatives and explorers. This invigorating cross of OCA’s Cloud 9 and GG4 hits like a ton of bricks, putting a euphoric sizzle in the mind and a heavy-hitting buzz in the body. As the initial effects temper, the high becomes headier and uplifting, making this strain an excellent choice for social gatherings, brainstorming, and outdoor activity. When combined with these activities, Magellan can help alleviate depression and stress. Magellan also offers a unique aroma of fresh strawberries with a bright, piney undertone.