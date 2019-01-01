OCA Gold by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a potent indica-dominant cross of Afghani and Hindu Kush. This sedative genetic union is a natural bedfellow for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, restlessness, and minor physical discomforts. Its heavy physical effects ground the body and mind in a blissful, tranquilizing state. OCA Gold has a Kushy terpene profile that reeks of sweet floral and hashy aromas.