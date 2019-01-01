 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. OCA Gold

OCA Gold

by Oregon Cannabis Authority

Write a review
Oregon Cannabis Authority Cannabis Flower OCA Gold

About this product

OCA Gold is prized for its deep body high, and is often described by users as a beneficial tool for pain relief and restful sleep.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OCA Gold

OCA Gold

OCA Gold by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a potent indica-dominant cross of Afghani and Hindu Kush. This sedative genetic union is a natural bedfellow for consumers seeking relief from insomnia, restlessness, and minor physical discomforts. Its heavy physical effects ground the body and mind in a blissful, tranquilizing state. OCA Gold has a Kushy terpene profile that reeks of sweet floral and hashy aromas. 

About this brand

Oregon Cannabis Authority Logo
We are a small family owned company, focused on producing unique indoor craft cannabis. Bred in-house. Organically powered by soil and fresh air. Expertly hand trimmed.