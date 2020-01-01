 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pinot Green
Sativa

Pinot Green

by Oregon Cannabis Authority

Oregon Cannabis Authority Cannabis Flower Pinot Green

About this product

Pinot Green is in a class all by itself, potent (24% THC) yet fresh tasting, it is highly energizing. Perfect for a day of hiking, biking, snowboarding, or just relaxing on the water with friends. Enhances creativity, desirable for musicians and artists. Pinot Green is especially delightful in large social settings.

About this strain

Pinot Green

Pinot Green

Stimulating and talkative, Pinot Green is a sativa-dominant strain created by Oregon Cannabis Authority. This energizing cross of AK-47 and White Widow is loud and fruity, offering uplifting and effervescent euphoria that improves mood while provoking creativity. Share this strain among friends or in other social settings as a flavorful conversation piece as well as a natural complement to physical activity such as hiking, skiing, and dancing.  

About this brand

Oregon Cannabis Authority Logo
We are a small family owned company, focused on producing unique indoor craft cannabis. Bred in-house. Organically powered by soil and fresh air. Expertly hand trimmed.