Sunshine #4
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$13.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Pinot Green is in a class all by itself, potent (24% THC) yet fresh tasting, it is highly energizing. Perfect for a day of hiking, biking, snowboarding, or just relaxing on the water with friends. Enhances creativity, desirable for musicians and artists. Pinot Green is especially delightful in large social settings.
Stimulating and talkative, Pinot Green is a sativa-dominant strain created by Oregon Cannabis Authority. This energizing cross of AK-47 and White Widow is loud and fruity, offering uplifting and effervescent euphoria that improves mood while provoking creativity. Share this strain among friends or in other social settings as a flavorful conversation piece as well as a natural complement to physical activity such as hiking, skiing, and dancing.