  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  SideTracked
Hybrid

SideTracked

by Oregon Cannabis Authority

SideTracked

About this product

Sidetracked is very resinous, combining both head and body high. You can expect to get sidetracked from whatever you were doing! The flavor is musky and skunky with a robust hash aftertaste. It will leave you feeling relaxed and content.

About this strain

Sidetracked

Sidetracked

Sidetracked by Oregon Cannabis Authority was created from popular and potent genetics. This strain combines Silver Train (a cross of Super Silver Haze x Trainwreck) and GG4 to amplify trichome production and overall headiness. Sidetracked emits a musky, skunky aroma with herbal undertones that preface the strain’s relaxed body buzz and mental aloofness. Anticipate happy and relaxing effects that linger in the mind and encourage sporadic bouts of engagement and creativity.        

 

 

About this brand

Oregon Cannabis Authority Logo
We are a small family owned company, focused on producing unique indoor craft cannabis. Bred in-house. Organically powered by soil and fresh air. Expertly hand trimmed.