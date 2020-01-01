 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sidetracked

by Oregon Cannabis Authority

Hybrid

Sidetracked by Oregon Cannabis Authority was created from popular and potent genetics. This strain combines Silver Train (a cross of Super Silver Haze x Trainwreck) and GG4 to amplify trichome production and overall headiness. Sidetracked emits a musky, skunky aroma with herbal undertones that preface the strain’s relaxed body buzz and mental aloofness. Anticipate happy and relaxing effects that linger in the mind and encourage sporadic bouts of engagement and creativity.        

 

 

We are a small family owned company, focused on producing unique indoor craft cannabis. Bred in-house. Organically powered by soil and fresh air. Expertly hand trimmed.